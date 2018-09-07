Police: Dallas cop walked into the wrong apartment — then shot and killed a man inside

A police officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a shooting that happened Thursday night at an apartment complex south of downtown Dallas.
Just before 10 p.m., after finishing a full shift, the unnamed officer entered an apartment she mistakenly believed was her own at the South Side Flats at 1210 S. Lamar Street, according to a police news release.
Police said that “at some point,” she shot a 26-year-old man inside the apartment, then called police dispatch. Responding officers administered first aid and the man was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead.
The officer was in full uniform at the time, police said.
The apartments are two blocks from police headquarters.
The man was later identified as Botham Shem Jean, according to Harding University, where he graduated in 2016.
Dallas police are investigating jointly with the district attorney’s office, police said.
On Friday morning, police did not immediately explain how the officer became confused as to which apartment was hers, or how she managed to get into the apartment.
They didn’t immediately say how long she was in the apartment before the shooting happened, or whether she knew Jean.
Jean is from Saint Lucia and according to the Christian Chronicle, he was active in church and often led the singing. Harding University is associated with the Churches of Christ.
Friends of Jean’s posted their memories of him on Twitter Friday morning.
“I always saw Botham around campus,” Amy Johnson said. “He always wanted to lead in chapel in whatever way he could. He was always so nice and so kind. He was definitely a light at Harding - one who I could never forget. Prayers for his family and friends.”
Jean was a member of the Good News Singers, a resident assistant, an intern for the Rock House campus ministry, and a leader in Sub T-16 men’s social club, the university said.
“At Lectureship one year, I asked him to lead singing one night. Because of the subject, there was a particular old hymn that I asked him if he would mind leading,” President Bruce McLarty said. “He didn’t say anything about not knowing the song, but he had never heard it before in his life. He came up that evening and was just smiling and excited about leading it. He told me he had never heard the song before, but that day, he called back to St. Lucia and asked his grandmother to teach him that old hymn on the phone. So he shared it with us at Lectureship that night, and it was a truly special moment.”
