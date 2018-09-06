South Sudan judge finds 10 troops guilty of violent rampage

FILE - In this Tuesday May 30, 2017 file photo, a South Sudanese soldier, center, walks from a prison van to attend his trial accused of a horrific attack on foreign aid workers in the Terrain hotel compound, at the court in the capital Juba, South Sudan. The verdict and sentencing for 11 South Sudan soldiers accused of gang raping foreign aid workers and murdering a local journalist during the country’s five-year civil war are due to be announced Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Bullen Chol, File AP Photo