Water coolers replace school drinking fountains in Detroit

A student gets water from a cooler in the hallway at Gardner Elementary School in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Some 50,000 Detroit public school students will start the school year Tuesday by drinking water from coolers, not fountains, after the discovery of elevated levels of lead or copper — the latest setback in a state already dealing with the consequences of contaminated tap water in Flint and other communities. Paul Sancya AP Photo