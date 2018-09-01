US agency examines front tires of semi-trailer that hit bus

This Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 photo from the New Mexico State Police shows the scene of a collision Thursday between a Greyhound passenger bus and a semitrailer on Interstate 40 near the town of Thoreau, N.M., near the Arizona border. A California-based trucking company and one of its drivers were accused of negligence Friday in a pair of lawsuits as investigators sorted through the wreckage from the deadly bus crash on a New Mexico highway. (New Mexico State Police via AP) AP