The Latest: Man on pepper spray flight describes ordeal

This Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 photo provided by Nicholas Andrade shows a fire truck outside a Hawaiian Airlines jet in Kahului, Hawaii, after a can of pepper spray went off inside the plane during a flight from Oakland, Calif. Twelve passengers and three flight attendants were treated for respiratory issues and released by emergency responders at the airport in Kahului, which is on the island of Maui. (Nicholas Andrade via AP)