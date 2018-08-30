With ‘super human strength,’ he tried to rip woman’s jaw apart at peace gathering, cops say

At a Rainbow Gathering in Superior National Forest, attendees needed duct tape to restrain an attacking man with “super human strength,” the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Those attendees pray for world peace while in national forests, according to the United States Forest Service.
Spencer Fredrickson, 20, was allegedly going through cars in the Minnesota forest’s parking lot on Aug. 25 when a female attendee saw him get into the same car that someone else was grabbing camping items from, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported off of a filed criminal complaint. An attendee called the Rainbow Gathering’s “emergency safe word,” and Fredrickson ran into the woods, the paper reported.
The woman followed the 20-year-old man into the forest and “tried to calm him down by offering him a hug and told him that whatever drugs he took would wear off,” she told the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Pioneer Press. But then he started groping her, she later reported.
When the 40-year-old woman “refused unwanted advances,” Fredrickson tried to strangle her, the sheriff’s release said. He also tried “to pull her jaw apart by force,” the release states.
The woman began screaming for her life, KARE11 reported. She told investigators she thought Fredrickson was trying to kill her, according to the Brainerd Dispatch.
While she screamed, a group of people came to her and tried to pull Fredrickson away, the news release states. But as rescuers were trying to stop him, Fredrickson bit off part of a man’s finger — that man goes by “Satellitte,” the sheriff’s office said in the statement.
To put a stop to the assault, rescuers used duct tape to restrain Fredrickson until deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.
But when a sheriff’s deputy came to help, Fredrickson also dug into the deputy’s gloves and was able to break the officer’s skin, the release states.
Fredrickson was “exhibiting ‘super human strength,’” the statement said.
He was eventually taken into custody, and he was “under the influence” of LSD, LSA and ‘Morning Glory’ seeds, the sheriff’s office said.
Fredrickson was booked into Cook County Jail on a $200,000 bail and was charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer.
He had been a Rainbow Gathering attendee, the sheriff’s office said.
Rainbow Gatherings are held by the Rainbow Family of Living Light, which is a “loose-knit group of people who gather on national forests to discuss political and environmental issues, pray for world peace, and celebrate life,” according to the United States Forest Service.
The victims were all treated and released from a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
