Hawaii man Joshua Bradbury died after he was swept away while attempting to rescue a stray dog that was struggling in floodwaters The flooding was a result of rain bands associated with Hurricane Lane. HawaiiNewsNow Broadcast/Screenshot

Hawaii man saw a dog struggling in floodwaters. He dived in — then went out ‘a hero’

By Scott Berson

August 30, 2018 05:58 AM

As Noah Foote and Joshua Bradbury were watching the floodwaters rise in Kauai County, Hawaii., Tuesday afternoon, they noticed a stray dog looking at them from the opposite side of the rushing water, HawaiiNewsNow reported.

Hurricane Lane had lashed at the island, and rains had pounded the area and caused normally-small streams like the Waikomo Stream to swell into dangerous, rapid rivers.

But as they watched the dog, 30-year-old Bradbury decided that he would rescue the stray if it jumped into the water, Bradbury’s father said, according to KHON.

“They were just talking about it and Josh’s friend, Noah, said if that dog goes in, man, I’m gonna have to jump in and get it, and it came towards them in a moment,” he said, the station reported.

“He jumped in the stream,” Foote said, according to HawaiiNewsNow. “I ran through the bushes, and I saw Josh pretty much push the puppy towards me.”

The dog got out of the water safely, and Bradbury floated down the stream while Foote gave chase, the station reported. Bradbury seemed fine — until he approached a culvert and vanished, Foote said, according to the station.

“I was going to do anything to find him,” Foote said, according to KHON.. “It’s frustrating, you know, if we could rewind, right? But he loved animals.”

This Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 photo provided by the County of Kauai shows flooding at Ala Eke near the town of Hanalei on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. Officials are urging some residents on Kauai to evacuate because heavy rains are causing streams to rise. Emergency officials strongly urge some south Kauai residents to voluntarily evacuate Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. The National Weather Service says leftover moisture from Tropical Depression Lane is bringing rain to Kauai. (County of Kauai via AP)
County of Kauai AP

Rescuers and bystanders searched the area and found Bradbury’s body a few hours later, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reported. His cause of death has yet to be announced.

Bradbury was a “big-hearted, beautiful person” with a love for “all creatures,” Bradbury’s father said, according to the Honolulu Star Advertiser.

“It speaks to the kind of character that Josh was. You know, he was the kind of person that would would go out after it and he went to save the dog and he did save the dog so he goes out a hero,” Bradbury’’s friend Cory Mira said, according to KITV.

“I was crying all last night. It really is just a dream and it hasn’t hit home yet,” Foote said, HawaiiNewsNow reported. “I’m going to miss everything about him. He was my best friend and my brother.”

Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. called the situation “tragic” and said the government continued to advised people to stay out of the water because it is difficult to “determine how strong” the current is, KHON reported.

This timelapse video, taken on August 24 between 6:20 am to 7:30 pm, shows Hurricane Lane hitting Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday afternoon, August 24.

