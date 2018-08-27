Archdiocese says school’s hair extension policy rescinded

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, Faith Fennidy walks to a news conference outside the offices of attorney James Williams, in Metairie, La. A Catholic school official says a suburban New Orleans school has rescinded its policy forbidding hair extensions. But it remains unclear whether Fennidy, a sixth-grader who left the school in tears a week earlier after running afoul of the rule, will return to Christ the King school. The Advocate via AP, File Matthew Hinton