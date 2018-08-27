McCain to be buried near best friend at US Naval Academy

A wooden spike marks the spot, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2018 where Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., will be buried on the grounds of the U. S. Navel Academy in Annapolis, Md. McCain is set to be buried next to his best friend, Adm. Chuck Larson, from his days at the U.S. Naval Academy _ and not in Arlington National Cemetery with his father and grandfather. Laurie Kellman AP Photo