As flags fly at half-staff at the Arizona Capitol in memory of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, television crews broadcast live Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Phoenix. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP’s standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died at the age of 81, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, after battling brain cancer. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo

In Arizona, replacing McCain a political balancing act

By MELISSA DANIELS and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

August 26, 2018 09:21 PM

PHOENIX

The governor of Arizona, Republican Doug Ducey, says he won't be naming a replacement for the late Sen. John McCain until after the senator's burial next Sunday.

Ducey's decision requires a political balancing act considering the demands of many Arizona conservatives who had soured on McCain over the years and Republicans who favored McCain's more moderate, independent approach. Likely chief among Ducey's concerns is a person who sets up the GOP to retain the seat in 2020 elections.

With the confirmation of President Donald Trump's choice for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh, pending later this year, each vote in the Senate counts. The GOP had a 51-49 majority when McCain was present.

Political observers have been suggesting possible appointees, including the senator's wife, Cindy McCain.

