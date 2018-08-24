Teen repeatedly stabbed girl at assembly because she only ‘liked him as a friend,’ Okla. cops say

Details were sparse as police in Luther, Oklahoma, investigated the gruesome stabbing of a 14-year-old girl last week at a back-to-school assembly in the Luther High School auditorium.
But Luther Police Chief David Randall has now submitted the investigation’s findings to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office, according to KOCO.
The 14-year-old boy, who’s been sitting in the Oklahoma County Juvenile Detention Center since Aug. 16, stood up and stabbed the girl nine to 11 times in the middle of the assembly because she rejected his advances for a closer relationship, police told the station.
“She said … she liked him as a friend not anything more and that they remained friends,” Randall told the Oklahoman. “She had no idea that he was holding any type of ill will towards her, so she was totally shocked that he would do this to her.”
Neither the boy’s name nor the victim’s name has been released because they are minors. Luther, which sits about 15 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, is home to about 1,600 residents.
The victim did not see her attacker move from another seat in the auditorium to one directly behind her before the attack, which took place at about 8:15 a.m. at the “Welcome Back” event, the Oklahoman reported.
That’s when the teen stood up without saying anything, and started hacking at the girl with a 4-inch folding knife, wounding her in the upper back, arm, wrist and head, police told KFOR.
Randall told the station that the boy “blurted out some statements that made no sense” as he was taken from the scene by police.
The victim was airlifted from the high school to University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she is expected to recover, according to KOCO.
An Oklahoma advocacy group is now calling for the passage of a bill called “Lauren’s Law” in the state’s next legislative session, KOKH reported. The bill, which would enact mandatory sexual consent and relationship communication education in Oklahoma schools, failed to pass in the state’s last legislative session.
The bill is named for Lauren Atkins, who says she was raped at a high school party in 2014, and was surprised to learn that the teen she says raped her after she had been drinking did not know what consent is, according to a Change.org petition.
