FILE - In this Monday, April 21, 2014 file photo, nuns look up at Pope Francis delivering his blessing during the Regina Coeli prayer he celebrated from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican. Advocates of women’s ordination as Roman Catholic priests are citing the church’s unfolding sex abuse scandals in mid-2018 as powerful arguments for their cause, while acknowledging, as they do so, the high unlikelihood of achieving their goal any time soon.
Advocates of women priests cite scandals to make their case

By DAVID CRARY AP National Writer

August 22, 2018 09:08 PM

NEW YORK

Advocates of ordaining women as Roman Catholic priests are citing the church's unfolding sex abuse scandals as powerful arguments for their cause.

They acknowledge the unlikelihood of achieving their goal anytime soon. Pope Francis and the Vatican hierarchy stress that a men-only priesthood is a divine mandate that cannot be changed.

In the United States, an organized campaign advocating for female priests dates to the 1970s. Its leaders have seized on recent abuse scandals in which the alleged perpetrators are male clergy.

The most notable scandals: allegations that ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick molested minors and adult seminarians, and a Pennsylvania grand jury report alleging that about 300 priests abused at least 1,000 children over the years.

