Immigrant ‘permanently separated’ Tibbetts family — and not just them, White House says

One day after a man who entered the U.S. illegally was charged with murdering Mollie Tibbetts, the White House posted a video of other families who are “permanently separated” because of illegal immigration.

“For 34 days, investigators searched for 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts,” The White House posted on Twitter. “Yesterday, an illegal alien, now charged with first-degree murder, led police to the cornfield where her body was found.

“The Tibbetts family has been permanently separated,” the tweet continued. “They are not alone.”

The video begins with individuals who describe what it is like to be “permanently separated.”

“Their children were killed by illegal aliens in our country,” the video said.

They continue to describe the hardship and how their loved ones were killed and dumped. One man acknowledges that the killer “was not supposed to be here.”

Then, one by one, the family members say “my separation is permanent.”

President Donald Trump has not been shy to use Tibbetts’ death as a push for stronger immigration laws.

“The loss of Mollie Tibbetts is a devastating reminder that we must urgently fix our broken immigration laws,” the White House tweeted. It included a quote from Trump, which read, “You saw what happened to that incredible, beautiful young woman (Mollie Tibbetts). Should have never happened ... the immigration laws are such a disgrace.”

Tibbetts’ accused killer, 24-year-old Christian Rivera, lived in the U.S. illegally, The Associated Press reported. He has lived in the area of Tibbetts’ hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, for four to six years, authorities said in a press conference, according to The Des Moines Register.

A court document filed Wednesday said that Rivera was legally working in Iowa, The Register reported.