Authorities investigate the scene after a deadly shooting at Ben E. Keith distribution center Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in Missouri City, Texas. Missouri City Police Chief Mike Berezin says the shooting happened during the overnight shift, when fewer workers are on duty. Houston Chronicle via AP Yi-Chin Lee
Police: 1 dead after woman opens fire at Texas warehouse

The Associated Press

August 20, 2018 09:45 AM

MISSOURI CITY, Texas

A female employee opened fire at a Houston-area food distribution center early Monday, killing one person and wounding another, police said.

The unidentified shooter was also killed in the attack around 2:30 a.m. at the Ben E. Keith facility in Missouri City, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) southwest of Houston.

Police Chief Mike Berezin said the woman walked outside the warehouse after the shootings and was confronted by a responding officer.

"We actually had an officer that engaged the shooter," he said. "Whether or not the shooter actually was hit by one of our officer's bullets or if it was self-inflicted, we're not totally sure at this point."

The shooter was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims and shooter, nor confirmed that the victims were also employees at the facility.

Berezin said it was too early to discuss a motive and that investigators will review the woman's social media postings for clues.

Berezin said during a brief news conference that the attack happened during the overnight shift, when fewer workers are on duty. Officers are conducting interviews with the 20 to 25 people working in the area at the time, he said.

Several workers had spoken with the shooter before the gunfire began, he said.

