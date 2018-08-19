Here’s what greeted a mail carrier in Overland Park on Friday.
Mail carrier finds large boa constrictor slithering over mailbox on someone’s porch

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

August 19, 2018 06:33 AM

Overland Park, Kansas

A postal service letter carrier discovered a large snake draped over the mailbox on an Overland Park resident’s front porch Friday.

Overland Park police said the animal, a red tail boa constrictor, was found in the 10200 block of Broadmoor Street.

Officer John Lacy, a police spokesman, said the letter carrier called animal control.

The snake likely escaped from a nearby residence, Lacy said, and hopefully the owner would return home and call to report it missing.

It took three animal control officers to wrangle the reptile. It was taken to Great Plains SPCA, Lacy said.

As for the letter carrier, Lacy said he didn’t stick around.

“The poor resident did not receive their mail today (obviously),” the police department tweeted.

Animal control officers worked to capture the boa constrictor.
Overland Park Police Department


