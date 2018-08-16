Big question for Wisconsin Senate race focuses on megadonor

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir stands in the Senate chambers at the state Capitol in Madison. Vukmir, a Wisconsin state senator and close ally to Gov. Scott Walker, defeated a former Marine who cast himself as a political outsider to win the Republican primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (Michelle Stocker/The Capital Times via AP, File) Michelle Stocker AP