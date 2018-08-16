A sign warns visitors to Long Nook Beach of recent shark sightings, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in Truro, Mass. A man swimming off Cape Cod was attacked by a shark on Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. It was the first shark attack on a human on the popular summer tourist destination since 2012.
Was a great white shark to blame for Cape Cod attack?

The Associated Press

August 16, 2018 06:46 AM

TRURO, Mass.

Massachusetts' leading shark expert is trying to determine if the first person to be attacked in waters off the state since 2012 was bitten by a great white shark.

State marine fisheries senior biologist Greg Skomal will try to confirm if the 61-year-old victim's wounds are consistent with that kind of bite.

Authorities identified him Thursday as William Lytton, of Scarsdale, New York. He survived Wednesday's afternoon's attack off Long Nook Beach on the Atlantic Ocean side of Cape Cod.

Authorities say Lytton was bitten while standing about 30 yards offshore. He was airlifted to a Boston hospital.

Officials ordered the beach closed, and witnesses reported seeing seals in the water just before the attack.

Numerous shark sightings have been reported in the area this summer, including several involving great whites.

