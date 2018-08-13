Satellite images show smoke drifting over Washington, Idaho from British Columbia wildfires

A heavy haze of smoke from wildfires in British Columbia hangs over northwest Washington Monday, August 13. Northwest Clean Air officials advise residents to limit outdoor activities if possible. About 600 active fires are burning in B.C.
