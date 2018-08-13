Man shot youth football coach under bleachers for breaking up a fight, Tenn. cops say

A fight at a youth football game led to gunfire on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, according to police.

The 42-year-old coach of a youth football team stepped in to break up a fight between two players on opposing teams that night at Antioch High School, according to police.

But a man in his 30s who was at the game — and who supported the opposing team — didn’t like how the coach handled the fight. Angry, the man requested that the coach join him under the bleachers at the high school, according to police.

That’s when gunfire erupted: The man whipped out his pistol and started to fire it, striking the youth football coach twice in the right leg, police said.

The coach is still recovering from the incident. He was taken to Vanderbilt hospital after the shooting, police said on Twitter.

The suspect is still on the run, according to police. He has tattoos on his forehead and his cheek, and police have released a photo of him that was obtained from a surveillance camera.

Police said the gunman was reportedly a father of one of the players involved in the scuffle the coach broke up.

Those at the game said the suspect had asked “who laid his hands on my kid?” to others following the game, WSMV reports.

The TV station described the event as a “youth football jamboree” that was not sponsored by Nashville’s public school system.

The gunfire happened “away from the game crowd,” police wrote on Twitter.

Nashville police said anyone who recognizes the shooter should call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Antioch High School, where the incident occurred, was in the news in March when its walkout to protest inaction on gun violence in schools devolved into chaos — with students tearing down American flags and hopping on police cars, McClatchy reported.