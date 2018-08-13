She ran ‘Tiny Toes’ day care under a fake name — then held a toddler hostage, Colo. cops say

Parents went to pick up their toddler from “Tiny Toes” day care on Friday evening when they were not able to get in touch with the babysitter, according to a blotter report from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The parents knew the woman who was running their child’s “daycare” as Sarah Richmond — but that name was a fake, the report said.

Officers did not know that the woman was using a fake name to run Tiny Toes until they responded to the welfare check at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, police said in the report.

While on scene, police tried to contact the woman but were unable to do so, according to the report. Eventually, though, the woman started texting the parents and “it was determined the two year old was still in the home,” the report states. The toddler in the home was a girl, KDVR reported.

The officers contained the area while Sgt. Newton and Officer Hausman negotiated and made announcements from outside of the home for about an hour.

A man — now identified as 44-year-old Dirk Kilgore — came out of the home and gave police the toddler, police reported.

Photos of Anna Brimm, 27 and Dirk Kilgore, 44 arrested in connection with Police Blotter #25981 https://t.co/CjbvRozC9M pic.twitter.com/UZCkUEGPw5 — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) August 12, 2018

“The two year old was wide-eyed, shaking, and had tears in their eyes,” police wrote in the report.

The girl was given back to her parents while police continued to negotiate with the woman inside, the blotter said. She surrendered about 20 minutes later.

Officers discovered the woman’s “real identity” and that she had outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants for her arrest, the report states. “Sarah Richmond” was running an unlicensed daycare, KDVR reported, and she was later identified as 27-year-old Anna Brimm.

After getting search warrants, police found drugs with an estimated street value of $35,000 inside the day care home, officers reported. Those drugs included meth, heroin, cocaine and prescription pills that were packaged and ready to sell. Officers also found $2,163 in cash and a handgun.

Brimm was charged with second degree kidnapping, child abuse, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of weapons by previous offender, special offender drugs and criminal possession of a financial device, according to the report. Kilgore was charged with attempt to influence a public servant.