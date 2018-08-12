He grabbed a girl around the head — but friends used coffee as a weapon, Michigan cops say

A group of young girls were leaving a convenience store with some hot coffee when a man followed them as they were crossing the street, according to a Michigan police department.
After the 22-year-old man followed the middle-school aged girls across the street from the Speedway gas station at about 10 p.m. Friday, he took the youngest girl by her head and said “she was coming with him,” the Millington Police Department posted to Facebook.
While he had the girl “around the head,” the three other girls kicked and hit the man — and then used their hot coffee as a weapon, the report says.
The man let the youngest girl go, police said, but then he grabbed another girl from the group by her hair.
So, the girlfriends — all between 6th and 8th grade — continued to kick and hit at the man, according to the post.
He finally let the girl go and ran toward the Millington Elevator and Supply, WNEM reported. While he was running away, the girls ran to the Millington Inn and asked for help.
The girls then gave the Millington Police Department a description of the man, the report says, and a deputy with the Millington Township later found him walking down M-15.
The department told WNEM that the man was booked into the Tuscola County Jail and charged with attempted kidnapping.
“All 4 girls were shaken up, but not injured,” police said in the Facebook post.
In January, a 50-year-old mom and her 22-year-old daughter were approached by two would-be carjackers at a 7-11 in Virginia, Fox4 reported. The daughter threw her hot chocolate toward the men, and they both ran away, the station reported.
After the incident, The Washington Post reported that 7-11 hot chocolate is kept at 171 degrees, “which is hot enough to cause third-degree burns on human skin in just one second.”
In May, a man threw a cup of hot coffee at a McDonald’s manager in Washington after he was mad about the price, KIRO7 reported.
Last year a man threw hot coffee at an armored truck courier before taking a bag of money, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
And in 2009, a man threw a cup of coffee at a store owner while he was robbing her store, the Dothan Eagle reported.
