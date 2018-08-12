NY street honors teacher killed in Florida school massacre

FILE - This Feb. 20, 2018, file photo shows a memorial for Geography teacher and cross-country coach, Scott Beigel at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, Fla. A street in New York’s Long Island has been named for Beigel who helped shield students from the gunman in last winter’s school shooting. The street where Beigel grew up in Dix Hills, N.Y., was dedicated “Scott J. Beigel Way” on Saturday Aug. 11. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File Mike Stocker