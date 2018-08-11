AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

A Palestinian protester wears a plastic bag on his head as a protection from teargas as he waves a national flag during a protest at the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel, Friday, Aug.10, 2018. Violence erupted at the Gaza border Friday after the territory’s militant Islamic Hamas rulers and Israel appeared to be honoring a cease-fire that ended two days of intense violence amid efforts by neighboring Egypt to negotiate between the two sides. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) Khalil Hamra AP