Smuggled heroin spills in jail. K9 gets exposed — and starts shaking, Oregon cops say

A K9 named Abbie had just done her job — sniffing out illegal drugs at an Oregon jail — when the overdose symptoms cropped up.

The dog began shaking her head rapidly around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, as well as blinking more than normal and drooling excessively, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Moments earlier, the dog had signaled to her handler, Deputy Eliseo Ramos, that there was smuggled heroin hidden on a hygiene container beneath a table in the Clackamas County Jail. But as the contraband was discovered, it spilled and put Abbie in contact with the potentially life-threatening drug, deputies said.

That’s when Abbie and her handler got backup from another deputy — this one armed with an unconventional weapon: A Narcan kit specifically designed to administer nalaxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug, to dogs through their noses.

Deputies used the drug on Abbie and got her in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office. Then she was taken to a nearby animal hospital, where she was monitored overnight.

The Narcan kit the sheriff’s office purchased in February. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

Abbie got released from the hospital on Wednesday morning, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office had purchased six of those Narcan kits for dogs in February using donations from a local nonprofit, deputies said.

The Narcan kits are designed to counteract heroin and even stronger opioids like fentanyl and carfentanil, which are sometimes found mixed in with heroin and other drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dogs and humans can absorb fentanyl and carfentanil by inhaling their particles, making those drugs especially dangerous, deputies said.

“With the increase in fentanyl and carfentanil, it can be airborne, it can also be hidden — so the dogs can actually digest it and we wouldn’t even know until they start exhibiting some of the behaviors,” Clackamas County Sgt. Brad O’Neil said in a video released by the department in February.