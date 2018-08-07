Bear spends the day in a tree at a Colorado laundromat as people look on from below

One big, “bearly noticeable” bear sure gave lots of people a reason to look up in touristy Breckenridge, Colorado, on Monday.

And while onlookers were looking up, this big black bear was looking down, as seen in the front page photo of the Summit Daily News.

The bear climbed about 30 feet high in a tree just outside of the Breckenridge Laundromat, the newspaper reported. The bear was up in the tree just about all day Monday, but it left on its own at about 7 p.m., a Breckenridge Police Department spokesperson told The Wichita Eagle.

“As the sun went down, so did he,” the spokesperson said.

But before the bear left, many people from below took photos of the “very big bear.”

Several people from the bear-watching crowd have posted their photos to social media.





The bear had already been tagged, as seen in this photo by photographer Steve Johnson. The red ear tag means the bear has already received “one strike” in Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s “two-strike” bear policy, according to the city of Boulder. A bear can get a “strike” and ear tag if it’s too far into town or if it shows “nuisance behavior.”

“If that same bear has to be physically dealt with again (tranquilized or trapped due to inappropriate location or nuisance behavior), the bear is put down,” the policy states.

Because the bear had already been tagged once, Breckenridge Sgt. Garrison Green told the Summit Daily that the department monitored the bear to make sure nobody got too close.

“If it gets a second strike they’ll have to euthanize it,” he told the newspaper. “So we’re trying to avoid that. We hope it decides to go back to its home somewhere else, and just gets bored in that tree.”

The bear did get away without a “second strike.”

Earlier this year, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported that wildlife officials were fearing another deadly year for bears because of a lack of food in the wild.

The food shortage encourages bears to head where the food — and people — are.

Just last week, a banana-loving bear locked itself in a parked car, Colorado deputies said on Facebook. The bear ravaged through the snacks, destroyed the car’s interior and then took a nap. A bear also locked itself in a Colorado car in April.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office warned that bears are “out and about” looking for food, and people should lock up their food.

“Trust us, you don’t want to have to deal with a ‘hangry’ bear,” the post said.

Last year, a Colorado pizzeria posted video of a bear and her cubs stealing salami from the restaurant. But the restaurant didn’t post it for amusement. Rather, the owners wanted to bring awareness to the bears who are looking for human food.

Sixty bears were euthanized in southwest Colorado last year after a frost killed their natural food sources and brought them toward people’s homes, the Durango Herald reported.