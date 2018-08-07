Hell’s Kitchen has stabled its flaming Rum Donkeys after patrons got burned in Vegas

The Rum Donkey has gotten the boot.
Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen in Las Vegas has dropped the flaming, tiki-style cocktail from its menu after two patrons were injured by one, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which described the injuries as burns.
Caesars Palace, where the restaurant is located, confirmed to The Associated Press that two people were injured there on Thursday.
The $14 drink is made with Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, brown sugar, ginger beer and — the star of the show — torched passion fruit, according to the restaurant’s online menu.
Las Vegas Locally tweeted a photo of what it called the “Deadly Rum Donkey of Las Vegas.”
It’s unclear how the customers got burned by the drink, or the extent of their injuries. Firefighters did not have to extinguish a fire, Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Jon Klassen told The Hollywood Reporter.
“We stand ready to provide any assistance they may need to help them through this difficult time.” Caesars Entertainment said in a statement to CBS News and other outlets.
“The particular type of specialty drink served at Hell’s Kitchen is served at the finest restaurants worldwide without incident. But out of an abundance of caution, Hell’s Kitchen has removed the drink item at issue from the menu.
“All of us here at Caesars Palace and the Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Group are concerned for the injured guests, and are hopeful for their speedy recovery.”
A recent “tiki resurgence” has made torched cocktail garnishes hot again, writes Kate Bernot, associate editor of The Takeout food and pop culture website.
“I’m not going to tell you not to order a flaming punch bowl or a drink garnished with torched citrus, because hey, those are fun sometimes — but please make sure to keep arms, legs, hair, and clothing away from flaming liquids,” she writes.
“And if you can’t operate a fire extinguisher, may I suggest a frozen cocktail instead?”
