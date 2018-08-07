He assaulted men at a bar because he ‘does not let gay stuff go on,’ Missouri sheriff says

Allen M. Loftis faces charges after authorities say he assaulted three men at a Missouri bar near Lake of the Ozarks.
But because Loftis reportedly thought the men were gay, authorities went a step further and accused the 22-year-old of committing a hate crime.
A statement from the Camden County prosecuting attorney’s office alleges Loftis attacked the men on Aug. 4 because “he believed the victims were homosexual.”
He also allegedly told a responding deputy after the fight that he “does not let gay stuff go on,” the prosecutor’s office said.
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a business in Lake Ozark in regard to an assault after midnight Aug. 4, according to a news release.
The business, according to KY3, is a bar called Shady Gators. The bar declined to comment for the television station’s report.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Loftis for assault.
Loftis had allegedly uttered a homophobic slur and snatched a wig off a man’s head, according to court records obtained by KRCG.
The man, who was with two friends, told authorities he thought the attack might have occurred because of how he was dressed, multiple media outlets reported. The man was wearing the wig as well as a see-through half-shirt and leopard print pants.
Loftis and the man got into a scuffle, and at some point, Loftis was asked to leave the bar, KRCG reported.
Loftis is also accused of punching two other men, including one who tried to break up the fight and was injured in the process, according to KY3.
In an interview with the sheriff’s office, Loftis said he wasn’t going to let “gay stuff” happen around him, KOMU reported. He told authorities he saw two of the men dancing with each other and he pulled a wig off one of them, Lake News Online reported.
He said the men knocked his hat off in return.
Loftis also said one of the men tried to stop him from leaving the bar after the Sheriff’s Office was called, and he allegedly admitted to hitting that man, Lake News Online reported.
He is charged with three felony counts of third-degree assault motivated by discrimination and a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace, online court records say.
Loftis, who is from Ellsinore, was released after posting bond, the Sheriff’s Office said. He does not have an attorney listed.
A court date has not been scheduled.
Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Miller said she couldn’t comment on the case, but she issued a statement Monday in light of the charges:
“My office continues to work with law enforcement, local businesses, and all citizens to make sure that the Lake is a place we are proud to call home. It is vital to our success as a community that we are able to go about our lives without fear of assault or of harassment. The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains committed to the safety of those that live in Camden County and those who visit our beautiful lake.”
