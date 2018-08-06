He hid friend’s body after a crash, cops say. Family returned from vacation to find it

It’s a surprise no one wants to find after returning from vacation: A dead body laying in the front yard.
That’s what the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a Virginia family found after they spent a relaxing trip at Virginia Beach. Authorities told The Free Lance Star that Kerrie Mattice, her husband Scott Mattice and other family members found the body of a black man behind a bush on their front yard on Sunday.
Now police say they know where the body came from. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office alleged to WTVR that 23-year-old Jarred Smith crashed his car in a ditch in front of the Mattices’ house on Thursday — and then hid the body of his 23-year-old passenger Deandre Miller-Caldwell, who is suspected of overdosing on heroin.
“Concerned citizens stopped at the crash scene to offer assistance and observed Caldwell laying in the ditch Smith explained that it was his intoxicated friend laying in the ditch,” the spokesperson told WTVR. “It is believed that Smith hid Caldwell’s body near a residence, in such a manner to make him not visible from the roadway just prior to law enforcement arriving on scene of the crash.”
Now Smith is charged with concealing a dead body, according to WRIC. He is now behind bars after being held without bond.
Scott Mattice told The Free Lance Star that he went to get the lawn mower on Sunday morning when he found the body. He said his front yard “looked like NCIS” after law enforcement arrived to the scene.
His wife — who just wanted to “get away” on vacation — said the discovery was a startling experience.
“We came home to this,” she told The Free Lance Star.
