5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

Santa Ana fire and police and Orange County Fire departments respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash in a parking lot near the intersection of Bristol and Sunflower Streets near South Coast Plaza in Santa Ana, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. The pilot of the Cessna 414 declared an emergency before crashing about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from John Wayne Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac said. (Allen J. Schaben /Los Angeles Times via AP) Allen J. Schaben AP