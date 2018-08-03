The Green Big Apple: New Yorkers document the city’s plants

In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as ‘shaggy soldier’ and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. “If people could just take a few minutes to look at nature closely, I think they would be blown away,” Hewitt said. Hundreds of New Yorkers are working with researchers to find and catalog wild plants in their city. They’re taking pictures with their smartphones as they walk the streets. Participants have already found invasive species, plants never documented before in New York City, and endangered native weeds. Emiliano Rodriguez Mega AP Photo