FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, looks up while in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Attorneys for Cruz want a judge to prevent release of details of his education records to guarantee a fair trial. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, looks up while in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Attorneys for Cruz want a judge to prevent release of details of his education records to guarantee a fair trial. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File) Taimy Alvarez AP
FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, looks up while in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Attorneys for Cruz want a judge to prevent release of details of his education records to guarantee a fair trial. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File) Taimy Alvarez AP

National

Judge: Release school shooting suspect education report

By CURT ANDERSON AP Legal Affairs Writer

August 03, 2018 08:38 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

A judge has refused to prevent the release of a report on the education background of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer told a hearing Friday that the report protects Cruz's privacy rights and doesn't seem to threaten his right to a fair trial.

Defense lawyers contend the Broward County school system's report on his longstanding psychological problems is misleading.

Media organizations including The Associated Press argued it should be disclosed under Florida's broad public records laws.

Previous requests to unseal video showing the law enforcement response and Cruz's post-arrest statement are under appeal.

Nineteen-year-old Cruz faces execution if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the Valentine's Day attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

  Comments  