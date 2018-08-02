The Latest: Senator vows to fight domestic violence charges

In this April 17, 2014 photo, state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, a Democrat from Dalton, speaks with other Democratic senators during a recess in the Senate chamber in Concord, N.H. Woodburn, the minority leader in the New Hampshire Senate has been arrested for allegedly hitting a woman, biting her on the arm and kicking in the door of her house. The state attorney general’s office said Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 that Democratic state Sen. Jeff Woodburn faces charges including simple assault, domestic violence and criminal mischief stemming from the encounters that took place both last year and this year. (Andrea Morales/The Concord Monitor via AP) Andrea Morales AP