This bear likes bananas. And naps. See how Colorado deputies free him from parked car

A bear with an apparent taste for bananas — and naps — gave Colorado deputies a challenge Monday when he locked himself inside a parked car, authorities wrote on Facebook.

“We’ve often warned that leaving your car unlocked makes it easier for thieves to steal items, but, as we’ve now seen twice this past week, it also makes it easier for bears to climb in and make themselves at home,” Jefferson County deputies wrote.

The bear devoured snacks left inside a Subaru in Conifer, Colorado, including a banana, then fell asleep after demolishing the car’s interior, deputies reported.

In a video posted to Facebook and Twitter, deputies freed the bear by unlocking the car doors, then pulling one open with a rope from another vehicle. A piece of the car’s shredded interior flies out, followed by the bear, which dashes away unharmed into the woods.

“So please make sure you goldilock your car to keep both thieves and bears from entering,” deputies wrote. “We’re pawsitively sure that if you do, it will greatly reduce your chances of losing important items and having your car trashed.”