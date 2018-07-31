The Latest: Protest over Minneapolis police shooting ends

A man holds a sign with a picture of Thurman “June” Blevins during a protest in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, over a prosecutor’s decision not to charge two police officers who fatally shot Blevins last month. Activists and family members of the black man who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police marched through downtown Tuesday, blocking trains and intersections during the evening rush hour as they chanted some of Thurman Blevins’ last words: “Please don’t shoot me! Leave me alone!” (AP Photos/Jeff Baenen) Jeff Baenen AP