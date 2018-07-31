He hit a tree so hard his car’s engine flew across the street, cops say. A woman died.

A 21-year-old Oregon man was arrested Monday after police said he crashed a car into a tree with enough force to launch the car’s engine across the street. A female passenger in the car died.

Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, a police officer saw a car driving at “an extremely high rate of speed,” according to a news release from the Beaverton Police Department. As the officer tried to catch up to the car, it slammed head-on into a tree, police said.

The impact from the crash was great enough to launch the car’s engine and front axle from the vehicle, police said. Authorities said the engine ended up five lanes away from the car, a 2005 Mazda, according to The Oregonian.

A female passenger in the car, 36-year-old Ariana Salgado-Gaudarrama, died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Jonathan Guzman of Salem, was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police said Guzman “showed signs of impairment” and they conducted a DUI investigation.

Officer Jeremy Shaw, a Beaverton police spokesman, told The Oregonian that officers see crashes “every single day. But it’s only every once in a while that we see this kind of destruction.”

Guzman was released from the hospital on Monday and was arrested by Beaverton police, officials said.

He was taken to the Washington County Jail on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter, misdemeanor driving under the influence, reckless driving and criminal mischief, according to jail records. He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.