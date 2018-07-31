Activists block trains, protest Minneapolis police shooting

About 300 protesters march through downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, to protest the killing of Thurman Blevins by Minneapolis police officers. Activists and family members of the black man marched through downtown Tuesday, blocking trains and intersections during the evening rush hour as they chanted some of Thurman Blevins’ last words: “Please don’t shoot me! Leave me alone!” (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP) Richard Tsong-Taatarii AP