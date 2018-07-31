AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Airliner crashes in northern Mexico; no deaths, 49 injured
MEXICO CITY (AP) — An Aeromexico jetliner crashed while taking off during a severe storm in northern Mexico on Tuesday, smacking down in a field nearly intact then catching fire, and officials said it appeared everyone on board escaped the flames.
Durango state Gov. Jose Aispuro initially wrote in his Twitter account that "it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident," but he later said authorities were checking the plane's burned-out hull to make sure no one had been trapped.
Aispuro said 49 people had been hospitalized. He said some passengers got out under their power, and some even wandered back to the nearby airport of Durango city to seek out relatives.
The state civil defense office published photos of a burning but relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field. Ambulances lined up at the accident site to ferry the injured to hospitals.
Officials and witnesses differed on whether the plane either fell shortly after takeoff or ran off the runway without really gaining altitude. But they agreed the plane was trying to take off during a storm, with some describing marble-sized hail.
___
Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns
SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday stopped the release of blueprints to make untraceable and undetectable 3D-printed plastic guns as President Donald Trump questioned whether his administration should have agreed to allow the plans to be posted online.
The company behind the plans, Austin, Texas-based Defense Distributed, had reached a settlement with the federal government in June allowing it to make the plans for the guns available for download on Wednesday.
The restraining order from U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik in Seattle puts that plan on hold for now. "There is a possibility of irreparable harm because of the way these guns can be made," he said.
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson called the ruling "a complete, total victory."
"We were asking for a nationwide temporary restraining order putting a halt to this outrageous decision by the federal government to allow these 3D downloadable guns to be available around our country and around the world. He granted that relief," Ferguson said at a news conference after the hearing. "That is significant."
___
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook elevated concerns about election interference Tuesday, announcing that it had uncovered "sophisticated" efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to manipulate U.S. politics and by extension the upcoming midterm elections.
The company was careful to hedge its announcement; it didn't link the effort directly to Russia or to the midterms, now less than a hundred days away. And its findings were limited to 32 apparently fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram, which the company removed because they were involved in "coordinated" and "inauthentic" political behavior.
But official Washington connected those dots anyway, not least because the reported activity so closely mirrored Russian influence campaigns during the 2016 presidential election. Nearly 300,000 people followed at least one of the newly banned accounts and thousands expressed interest in events they promoted.
"This is an absolute attack on our democracy," said Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee and one of several lawmakers Facebook had briefed in advance. Warner expressed "pretty high confidence" that Russia was behind the assault.
A spokesman for Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said Facebook had informed his office that "that a limited group of Russian actors has attempted to spread disinformation using its platform and that the affected groups are affiliated with the political left."
___
Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws, leaving behind a trail of lies as he lived a lavish lifestyle, prosecutors said Tuesday as they laid out their case against the former Trump campaign chairman.
Prosecutor Uzo Asonye told the jury during his opening statement that Manafort considered himself above the law as he funneled tens of millions of dollars through offshore accounts. That "secret income" was used to pay for personal expenses such as a $21,000 watch, a $15,000 jacket made of ostrich and more than $6 million worth of real estate paid for in cash, Asonye said.
"A man in this courtroom believed the law did not apply to him — not tax law, not banking law," Asonye said as he sketched out the evidence gathered by special counsel Robert Mueller's team in Manafort's bank fraud and tax evasion trial.
Manafort's trial is the first arising from Mueller's investigation into potential ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. It opened with extraordinary anticipation amid unresolved questions about whether Trump associates coordinated with the Kremlin to tip the election in the president's favor.
But it was clear from the outset that the case would not address that question: Prosecutors did not once reference Manafort's work for the Trump campaign nor mention Mueller's broader and ongoing investigation into Russian election interference. Mueller was not present in the courtroom.
___
Kate Spade's husband posts heartfelt image on Instagram
NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Spade, the widower of Kate Spade, has returned to Instagram with a heartfelt dedication to the late fashion designer nearly two months after her death.
He posted a photo late Monday of a desert tree he and their 13-year-old daughter Bea decorated with Christmas lights and a tin foil star made out of cardboard, writing it was "like we do every Christmas."
Spade said of his wife: "She was born Christmas Eve, 1962. She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city." He found the tree alongside the home of friends where they were staying "through a difficult time," rigging it up with the multicolored lights and a long extension cord.
Kate Spade, 55, killed herself in New York in early June. Her husband, the co-founder of Kate Spade New York, issued a statement soon after saying she had suffered from depression and anxiety for years.
___
US says driving would be riskier if fuel standards tougher
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says people would drive more and be exposed to increased risk if their cars get better gas mileage, an argument intended to justify freezing Obama-era toughening of fuel standards.
Transportation experts dispute the arguments, contained in a draft of the administration's proposals prepared this summer, excerpts of which were obtained by The Associated Press.
The excerpts also show the administration plans to challenge California's long-standing authority to enact its own, tougher pollution and fuel standards.
Revisions to the mileage requirements for 2021 through 2026 are still being worked on, the administration says, and changes could be made before the proposal is released as soon as this week.
The Trump administration gave notice earlier this year that it would roll back tough new fuel standards put into place in the waning days of the Obama administration. Anticipating the new regulation, California and 16 other states sued the Trump administration in May.
___
Repeat wildfire evacuations leave some Californians weary
UPPER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Jessyca Lytle fled a fast-moving Northern California wildfire in 2015 that spared her property but destroyed her mother's memorabilia-filled home in rural and rugged Lake County.
Less than three years later, Lytle found herself listening to scanner traffic and fire-proofing her mother's new home Tuesday as another wildfire advanced and turned the sun into a tiny orange dot suspended in the smoke.
"Honestly, what I'm thinking right now is I just want this to end," Lytle said, adding that she was "exhausted in every way possible — physically, emotionally, all of that.
"But you can't stop doing what you have to do, and you can't stop facing what you have to face," she said.
Firefighters pressed their battle against a pair of fires that have burned 117 square miles (300 square kilometers) across Mendocino and Lake counties. In all, roughly 19,000 people have been warned to flee and 10,000 homes remain under threat.
___
Official says agency warned family separation bad for kids
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Department of Health and Human Services official told senators Tuesday that his agency had warned the Trump administration that separating families would be dangerous for children. But some of the government's top immigration officials used a Senate hearing to largely defend how the policy has been implemented, with one comparing family detention centers to "a summer camp."
One official told the Senate Judiciary Committee that while the Trump administration was developing its immigration policies, Health and Human Services officials said they were worried "about any policy which would result in family separation due to concerns we had about the best interests of the child." Commander Jonathan D. White of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, a branch of HHS, said they were also uncertain their department had enough resources to handle large numbers of detained immigrants.
"There's no question that separation of children from parents entails significant potential for traumatic psychological injury to the child," White said.
Asked by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., what response HHS officials got from administration policymakers, White said, "The answer was there was no policy which would result in separation of children from family units." White is a career official at HHS who has served in three administrations.
White's remarks came as the Judiciary committee questioned officials about what has become an election-year liability for the Republicans and the White House — President Donald Trump's separation of migrant children from detained families. Trump dropped the policy more than a month ago under fire from Democrats and Republicans alike. But of more than 2,500 children who were initially separated from parents and guardians, hundreds remain in federal custody including more than 400 whose parents left the U.S. without them.
___
LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors in Southern California declined to pursue sexual abuse claims against CBS Corp. CEO Les Moonves because the statute of limitations has expired, according to documents.
The unidentified woman, who worked in the television industry, went to Los Angeles police in February to report three alleged incidents, two in 1988 and one from 1986.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office was considering three possible criminal charges including two misdemeanors, battery and indecent exposure, and a felony, forced oral copulation, according to a charge evaluation worksheet.
The document stated the woman disclosed at least one of the alleged incidents to a friend a year before filing the police report.
"The applicable statutes of limitation have expired as to all three incidents," the worksheet said.
___
Trade tornado: Dozier, Archer among 15 swaps on deadline day
For Brian Dozier, getting traded meant a dash to the airport and a long trip to Dodger Stadium. For Jake Diekman, it was a lot easier — he simply rode the bullpen cart from one clubhouse to the other at Chase Field.
Chris Archer, Jonathan Schoop and a bunch of relievers moved on deadline day, a flurry of 15 swaps Tuesday before time ran out to make deals without waivers.
The trade market kept spinning at a dizzying pace. Every team except San Francisco made at least one deal since the All-Star Game, with Tampa Bay swinging seven.
Archer, a two-time All-Star, hugged teammates at Tropicana Field before heading to Pittsburgh. He is 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA in 17 starts this season, and joins a Pirates club that has pushed back into the playoff race even after trading away Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen in the offseason.
"They're super-hot right now, and they want me," Archer said. "I'm excited to be part of the organization that wants me, part of a rich baseball history, a hard-working community. I can't wait to get there."
