Right after seeing newborn baby in the hospital, dad died in a head-on crash, cops say

Kevin Quinn died on July 28 right after visiting his newborn baby daughter in a hospital in Mashpee, Massachusetts, police say. Quinn, a veteran of the Marine Corps who was “so excited” for fatherhood, was killed in a head-on collision. A GoFundMe campaign to cover his memorial expenses and support his family had raised just over $130,000 of its $200,000 goal as of July 30. Screenshot from GoFundMe