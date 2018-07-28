While mom was dancing for money, her toddler was starving to death, GA police say

A Georgia toddler starved to death while her 29-year-old mother left her at home most nights to work as a dancer at a local club, according to police.

Devin Shameka Moon, of 4305 Paxton Lane in unincorporated Lilburn, northeast of Atlanta, faces charges of first degree cruelty to children and felony murder. She was being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

It was Moon who reported that her daughter, Reygan, was unresponsive and cold to touch on July 24, according to a Gwinnett County Police press release. The child was deemed to be dead when police arrived. She was a month shy of turning 3 years old.

In their interviews, police said Moon claimed Reygan was born with a medical condition that prevented her from gaining weight. But an autopsy performed the next day showed the cause of death to be neglect by malnutrition. The child weighed 14 pounds at the time she died, the report said.

“No other medical issues were discovered which would have led to Reygan’s death,” police Sgt. Jake Smith said in the statement.

Smith told television station WXIA that investigators learned Moon “had been leaving the child to go work basically overnight shifts on a regular basis.”

“So the [child] really was left at home alone for 10-12 hours most nights,” Smith told the Atlanta station.

Moon’s family members had previously reported her to the Division of Family and Children Services out of concern for Reygan, but hadn’t heard from her in about a year, police said.