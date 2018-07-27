Justices: Suit by Trump backers against police can proceed

FILE - In this June 2, 2016 file photo, a man leaving a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump squares off against protesters following him in San Jose, Calif. A federal appeals court is allowing supporters of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump to sue, alleging they were beaten after San Jose police steered them into a crowd of anti-Trump protesters. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday, July 27, 2018 that police and the city of San Jose can’t claim that officers have immunity from being sued in the aftermath of the June 2016 confrontation outside a Trump campaign rally. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) Noah Berger AP