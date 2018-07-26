Man crashed into pregnant driver and fled, Georgia cops say. She lost the child

She was just a month from her due date — and then a car crash changed everything, according to authorities in Georgia.

The 26-year-old expectant mother was driving through Cumming, Georgia, on Saturday afternoon when she got into a collision with another vehicle, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

But the other driver, who deputies said caused the crash, didn’t stick around; he and two passengers ran away from the crime scene on foot, abandoning the woman who was eight months pregnant and visibly injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital for treatment after deputies responded just after 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The very next day, the hospital called the sheriff’s office with devastating news, deputies said: The pregnant woman had lost her unborn child as a result of injuries from the crash.

Now the sheriff’s office has identified Nicolas Alonzo-Ramos as the man suspected of driving the car. Deputies said they got an arrest warrant for Alonzo-Ramos on Thursday.

Authorities are looking for help from the public to track Alonzo-Ramos down. There is up to a $2,000 reward for details that lead to his capture, the sheriff’s office said.

Tips can be given by phone at (404) 577-TIPS.