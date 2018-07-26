Her boss thought she was stealing from nursing home patients. It was fentanyl, Missouri sheriff says

The director of a Missouri nursing home thought an employee may have been stealing from patients — and the boss was right, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the Troy Manor Nursing Home director thought Deborah Smith, 27, was “possibly stealing prescription medications.”

Detectives then went to Smith’s home in Moscow Mills, the sheriff’s office reported on Wednesday.

While there, detectives searched Smith’s home — with her consent — and found fentanyl patches in her jacket and a small, paper cup that is used to dispense medications, according to the report.

Smith then admitted to the sheriff’s office that she stole controlled prescription drugs and fentanyl patches from patients, the post said. She stole them for “personal use.”

Smith was arrested on suspicion of felony stealing of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office reported. She was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond.

