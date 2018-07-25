When NYPD horses lose shoes, the blacksmith comes to them

In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, New York City Police Department mounted unit officer Robert D’Aamodio rides McQuade through New York’s Theater District, before the horse is reshod at the department’s farriers’ mobile workshop in Times Square. The NYPD has two such mobile horseshoe units stocked with all manner of anvils, hammers, nippers and pullers that have been the tools of the equine hoof trade for centuries. Richard Drew AP Photo