Teen was trying to do good deed. He died after lawnmower pinned him down, family says

A Tennessee teen was trying to do a good deed for a family friend. It ended up costing him his life Thursday, a family member told The Tennessean.
Jacob Combs, a 15-year-old from Spring Hill, Tenn., was killed in a lawnmower accident while mowing a lawn in the small rural village of Leiper’s Fork, Fox 17 reported.
He had been mowing the lawn for a family friend and had wanted to “surprise him” with the finished job, Combs’ grandfather told The Tennessean. He was found in a creek after being pinned down by the machine, the grandfather told the paper.
Jacob’s obituary says he was a member of the high school football team and a volunteer at Grace Chapel.
Jacob’s high school principal told Fox 17 the he was an “inspiration.”
“Jacob was an endearing student whose willingness to help others inspired the love of all who knew him,” Independence High principal Niki Patton told the station.
A fundraising team created a GoFundMe to raise money for his family’s expenses, which has raise more than $12,000 in two days.
“He has always been easy to love. Jacob has a protective warrior spirit and made friends easily. His love for God and his family was evident in the way he served them,” the page reads. “His smile and laugh was infectious. His generous warrior spirit will live on through his family and so many lives that he touched.”
Jacob’s grandfather told The Tennessean that members of Jacob’s church returned to the property to finish the lawn mowing job in Jacob’s honor.
The county sheriff’s office is still investigating and a medical examiner is working to determine the exact cause of death, NewsChannel5 reported.
