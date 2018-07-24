California fire team rescues cat from chimney

A cat was rescued from a chimney by the Riverside Fire Department in Rancho Mirage, California, on July 22 within an hour by three members of the CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department
Person climbs base of Statue of Liberty

A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue’s pedestal.