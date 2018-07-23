Man stole Natural Ice beer from gas station — and the owner killed him, police say

When a man casually left the Shell gas station with a few packs of Natural Ice beer, Medeheun Hasan grabbed a gun, according to surveillance video. Now Hasan, who shares ownership of the Lakeland, Florida, gas station with his father, is charged with murder, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Rennie Defoe Jr., 43, tried to swipe three 18-packs of the beer from the cooler on Tuesday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Ledger reported. But after he left, Hasan ran after him with his 9mm handgun, deputies said, reported the newspaper.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Video shows Hasan and his father, Q M Monsur Rahman, both watch Defoe exit the station. Hasan then runs around the counter with a firearm that he drops and quickly picks up on his way out the door. Defoe is seen throwing the beer packs in the front seat before he gets behind the wheel of his Toyota Camry, according to surveillance video. Hasan apparently points the gun at the driver’s side. Police say Hasan fired as Defoe was driving off, the Daily Ridge reported.

Defoe crashed less a mile away from the gas station, deputies said. He was shot in the chest and arm and taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said, reported FOX 13.

Hasan, 22, was charged Wednesday with attempted second-degree murder, the Daily Ridge reported. Authorities charged him with second-degree murder after Defoe died of his injuries on Saturday, the Times reported.

Medeheun Hasan, 22, is charged with murder after police allege he fatally shot a man who stole Natural Ice beer from a gas station in Lakeland, Florida. Hasan previously faced an attempted murder charge. Polk County Sheriff's Office

Earlier this year, a convenience store clerk allegedly chased after a 17-year-old and shot him to death when the teen took a beer without paying, according to police in Memphis, Tennessee. The clerk was charged with first-degree murder.

Police in that case urged people against “hunting suspects down” and shooting them. “If he’s not giving direct, imminent danger to you, leave it be. Call the cops. Let us figure it out,” a department spokesman said.