A transgender student used the boy’s restroom. A student says it violated his rights

A 15-year-old high school student and his mother want to roll back an Oregon school district’s policy that allows transgender students to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity, the Oregonian reported on Friday.

The student, “T.B.”, was using the boy’s bathroom at Sutherlin High School one day when a transgender male student, “Tyler,” entered the restroom while he was peeing, according to a lawsuit filed in May, reported the News-Review. Tyler’s presence in the restroom embarrassed T.B. and caused him to suffer “tremendous anxiety,” the suit said, the newspaper reported.

The suit says the high school’s assistant principal asked the transgender student why he used the boy’s restroom and not the girl’s. The student allegedly replied, “because I can,” the Oregonian reported.

T.B. and his mother, Summer Eastwood, are accusing the public school of infringing on the teen’s privacy rights, the News-Review said. The suit seeks to make the district change its rules, reported the Oregonian.

LGBTQ advocates called the lawsuit “mean-spirited,” the News-Review reported. The district’s superintendent, Terry Prestianni, told the Oregonian he couldn’t comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit resembles a federal complaint filed by parents in November over another Oregon school district’s policy allowing a transgender male student to use the boys’ locker room and bathroom, reported the Associated Press via Fox News.

Parents of three current and former students at the Dallas School District argue the district’s policy violates the civil rights of students who aren’t transgender. Herb Grey, their attorney, said boys feel embarrassed having to use bathrooms and locker rooms with a student who is biologically female, the AP reported.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon said the suit “targets transgender youth for simply existing and seeking an education,” the AP reported. The outcome of the case has not yet been determined.