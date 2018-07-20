A New York FBI agent was arrested after police said a woman at an Edison, New Jersey, clothing store caught him using his cell phone to take pictures of her changing in a dressing room.
22-year-old changing in dressing room catches FBI agent taking photos, NJ cops say

By Jared Gilmour

July 20, 2018 01:18 PM

A 22-year-old woman was changing in a New Jersey clothing store’s dressing room on Thursday when she made a horrifying discovery, according to police.

There was a man snapping pictures of the woman on his cell phone as the woman changed clothes at the shop in Edison, New Jersey. And when the woman confronted the man, she found out he wasn’t just anyone. The man told her he was a law enforcement officer, according to Middlesex County prosecutors.

That’s when the woman called 911.

Danuel S. Brown, a 30-year-old special agent in the FBI’s New York field office, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree invasion of privacy, prosecutors said. Brown is a resident of Piscataway, a New Jersey town near Edison.

Brown had positioned his cell phone below the door to the woman’s dressing room, and then used the device to capture multiple pictures of the 22-year-old as she changed, investigators said.

Brown is being held in a Middlesex County jail until a court appearance in New Brunswick, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and that anyone with additional information in the case should reach out to Edison police.

