AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump was taped talking of paying for Playboy model's story
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him, people familiar with an investigation into the attorney said on Friday.
While they said the payment was never made, the recording by attorney Michael Cohen adds to questions about whether Trump tried to quash damaging stories in the run-up to his 2016 election. Trump's campaign had said it knew nothing about any payment to ex-centerfold Karen McDougal.
Current Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said the brief recording shows Trump did nothing wrong.
"The transaction that Michael is talking about on the tape never took place, but what's important is: If it did take place, the president said it has to be done correctly and it has to be done by check" to keep a proper record of it, Giuliani said.
One of Cohen's lawyers, Lanny Davis, said "any attempt at spin cannot change what is on the tape."
___
Branson mourns for 17 killed in sinking of packed duck boat
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The country-and-western tourist town of Branson, Missouri, mourned Friday for more than a dozen sightseers who were killed when a duck boat capsized and sank in stormy weather in the deadliest such accident in almost two decades.
Divers found four more bodies in Table Rock Lake, bringing the death toll to 17, including nine people from the same family and the crew member who was steering the amphibious vessel. In their initial assessment, authorities blamed thunderstorms and winds that approached hurricane strength.
"Branson is a city full of smiles," Mayor Karen Best said. "We have so much fun here. But today we are grieving and crying."
Trisha Ayers was among the mourners who stopped to pay their respects at a parked car that was covered with flowers because it was believed to belong to a dead tourist.
Ayers said she understood how the boat got caught on the lake because the weather on Thursday evening changed in 10 minutes from sunshine to gale-force winds that bent traffic signs.
___
Tears, then giggles: Honduran baby is back in parents' arms
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — For months, a Honduran couple watched their only son grow up in videos while he was kept in U.S. government custody. That's where he took his first steps and spoke his first words.
The parents got to embrace the 15-month-old boy again Friday, five months after U.S. immigration officials forcibly separated the baby from his father at the Texas border.
Johan, who grabbed the world's attention when he appeared in a U.S. courtroom in diapers, at first didn't recognize his mom and dad after he was flown to San Pedro Sula.
"I kept saying Johan, Johan, and he started to cry," said his mother, Adalicia Montecinos.
She broke down in tears as she talked about how her son had become a poster child for outrage over the Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.
___
Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez rally Democrats in deep-red Kansas
TOPEKA, Kansas (AP) — Two luminaries in the democratic socialist movement — one its national leader, the other its new star — descended on solidly Republican Kansas on Friday, taking their emboldened liberal message to an unlikely testing ground before next month's congressional primaries.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who rose to fame following her surprise win in last month's New York congressional primary, see an opportunity to influence Democratic voters in Kansas ahead of the state's Aug. 7 primary. They're especially focused on a crowded congressional primary in the Kansas suburbs of Kansas City.
In an election year defined by energized Democratic voters seeking to send President Donald Trump a message, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are betting they can stoke the liberal march in places where the left rarely competes.
Looking out into a packed auditorium in Wichita, Sanders said, "people told me Kansas was a Republican state. It sure doesn't look that way."
"Whether you live in Vermont or the Bronx or Kansas, you are outraged by a situation in which three people in this country own more wealth than the bottom half of America," he continued.
___
Simpler, one-dose treatment to prevent malaria relapse OK'd
U.S. regulators Friday approved a simpler, one-dose treatment to prevent relapses of malaria.
Standard treatment now takes two weeks and studies show many patients don't finish taking every dose.
Malaria is caused by parasites that are spread to people through mosquito bites. Antimalarial drugs can cure the initial infection but parasites can get into the liver, hide in a dormant form, and cause recurrences months or years later. A second drug is used to stop relapses.
The new drug, GlaxoSmithKline's Krintafel (KRIN'-tah-fell), only targets the kind of malaria that mainly occurs in South America and Southeast Asia. Most malaria cases and deaths are in Africa, and they involve another species.
In testing, one dose of Krintafel worked about the same as two weeks of the standard treatment, preventing relapses in about three-quarters of patients over six months, the company said.
___
White House rejects Putin idea for Ukraine referendum
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House rejected on Friday a Vladimir Putin-backed effort to hold a referendum in eastern Ukraine on the region's future, distancing itself from the idea in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's controversial summit with the Russian leader.
Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, said the two leaders had discussed the possibility of a referendum in separatist-leaning eastern Ukraine during their Helsinki summit.
But Trump's National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis said agreements between Russia and the Ukrainian government for resolving the conflict in the Donbas region do not include any such option and any effort to organize a "so-called referendum" would have "no legitimacy."
The back-and-forth came as the White House outlined the agenda for a proposed second summit between Trump and Putin — in Washington this fall — that would focus on national security. Moscow signaled its openness to a second formal meeting between the two leaders as criticism of Trump over his first major session with his Russian counterpart kept up in the U.S.
Trump left the White House for his New Jersey golf club for the weekend. Once he got there, he returned to Twitter to complain about news coverage of Monday's meeting.
___
Lawyers: Asylum seekers endure horrible conditions in prison
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Strip searches. Overcrowded cells with open toilets. Scant meals that violate religious restrictions.
Federal public defenders say 120 asylum seekers are enduring those conditions at a federal prison in Oregon where some have considered suicide and at least one has attempted it.
"We are dying day by day inside here," one detainee said, William Teesdale, chief investigator for the federal public defender's office in Oregon, wrote in a filing in federal court in Portland.
The immigrant was unwilling to be identified in the filing due to fear of persecution or retaliation, Teesdale said in the documents.
Most of the asylum seekers held at the prison in rural Sheridan say they faced risks in their home countries, including India, Nepal, Guatemala, Mexico and China.
___
Bayer to stop sales of birth control device tied to injuries
WASHINGTON (AP) — The maker of a permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury reports and repeated safety restrictions by regulators said Friday that it will stop selling the device in the U.S., the only country where it remains available.
Bayer said the safety of its Essure implant has not changed, but it will stop selling the device at the end of the year due to weak sales.
The German company had billed the device as the only non-surgery sterilization method for women. As complaints mounted and demand slipped, it stopped Essure sales in Canada, Europe, South America, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed multiple restrictions on the device following patient reports of pain, bleeding, allergic reactions and cases where the implant punctured the uterus or shifted out of place.
In May, the FDA said doctors must show women a checklist of the device's risks before implanting it.
___
Director James Gunn fired from 'Guardians 3' over old tweets
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Gunn was fired Friday as director of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" because of old tweets that recently emerged where he joked about subjects like pedophilia and rape.
Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn announced the removal.
"The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James' Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio's values, and we have severed our business relationship with him," Horn said in a statement.
Gunn has been writer and director of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise from the start, taking an obscure Marvel Comics title about a group of multicolored misfits and turning it into a space opera decked with comedy and retro music that made Chris Pratt a major movie star. Through two installments the franchise has brought in more than $1.5 billion in global box office.
Gunn apologized for the old tweets Friday after his firing, echoing similar sentiments he expressed on Twitter a day earlier.
___
David Spade: Family coming together after Kate Spade's death
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Just a month after funeral services for his sister-in-law, comic-actor David Spade was back to business, promoting his new movie. But he also offered a few words about his family tragedy.
Fashion designer Kate Spade was married to David's brother, entrepreneur Andy Spade. Kate Spade killed herself in June. In an interview, David Spade said "everyone's pulling it together." He added: "I think we're getting in the best place we can at this point."
Less than three weeks after Spade's death, her father, Earl Brosnahan, died at age 89 — the day before his daughter's funeral.
Shortly after his wife's death, Andy Spade released a statement noting she had "suffered from depression and anxiety." David Spade has made a $100,000 donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which provides education and support for families impacted by the disease.
When asked about the donation, Spade replied, "Well, I think there's a lot of people that are at a lot of different levels of situations. (New York) is a tough town. It gets stressful. And everybody feels like they're an inch away from a breakdown. It's very hard. So, you can't look down at those people. You just say, 'Hey! You help each other out if you can.'"
