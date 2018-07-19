The ‘Brady Bunch’ house is for sale. It has ’70s wallpaper and ... how many bedrooms?

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom split-level at 11222 Dilling St. in North Hollywood, California, just hit the market this week, and the real estate agent handling the sale is ready for an “avalanche” of interest.
He’s already got the kind of publicity money can’t buy: The home he’s selling is “The Brady Bunch” house, and it hasn’t been for sale in more than 40 years.
The 2,477-square-foot house was used for exterior shots of the iconic TV show about MIke and Carol Brady’s blended family, which ran from 1969 to 1974.
The Zillow listing for the home says the house “is reportedly the 2nd most photographed home in the United States after the White House.”
It is listed at $1.885 million. The house was last sold for $61,000 in 1973, according to KTLA in Los Angeles.
Photos of the interior posted on Zillow reveal that the home is gloriously, purposefully — Zillow says “perfectly” — and unabashedly stuck in the ‘70s, right down to the wood paneling and rock-faced fireplace in the family room.
One of the bedrooms wears bright, Pepto-pink wallpaper — the bedspread matches the walls. The three Brady sisters would have surely fought over that room.
One bathroom is decked out in ‘70s pink, too, with pink towels edged with grandma lace hanging on the towel bar.
Oh look! An old-fashioned intercom system.
You can almost hear Jan whining, “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.”
The L.A. Times home and garden section tweeted a photo of the pink bedroom.
Only the outside of the house was used for the TV show. Indoor scenes were filmed in a studio, so you won’t find Mike Brady’s den, where he doled out so much fatherly wisdom.
“This is a postcard of exactly what homes looked like in the 1970s,” real estate agent Ernie Carswell told The Los Angeles Times.
He said his team is “preparing for an avalanche. Emails, telephone calls — we may see upwards of 500 calls a day.”
The house sits on a 12,500-square-foot lot next to the L.A. River in a neighborhood that’s seen a lot of tear-down and rebuilds in recent years, according to the Times.
Deadline reports there’s a chance that a developer could buy the property and tear down the house.
“I have several buyers already interested,” Jodie Levitus Francisco, a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway, told Deadline. “They’re developers for the lot size.
“They might tear down, but the listing agent said the family was hoping to get someone to preserve the house, and at $1.85 (million), I don’t know if a developer would pay that much.”
Carswell said the children of Violet and George McCallister who bought the home in 1973 and who are both deceased, are selling the home.
The McCallisters never minded people who wanted to take pictures of the house, he said, until visitors started coming right up to the door. Hence the low brick wall surrounding the house today.
The house will be shown by appointment only to stave off tourists.
“I just don’t think we can have a Sunday open house where 1,000 people show up,” Carswell told the Times. “We’d be inviting chaos.”
